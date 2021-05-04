Mumbai: Car designer Dilip Chhabria granted bail in Rs 22 crore cheating case

Mumbai: A city civil and sessions court on Tuesday, granted bail to boutique car designer Dilip Chhabria in a Rs 22 crore case of cheating an auto parts dealer. The court while granting bail stated in its order that any attempt to delay the trial would be grounds to cancel the relief.

The court said he must co-operate with the court for the expeditious disposal of the case. The court has ordered him to be released on a cash bail of Rs 2 lakh. He has also been directed to attend the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) office, where the complaint is registered, as and when required by the investigating officer.

The court has also prohibited the 66-year-old from leaving the country without its permission or contacting the informant or anyone connected with the case.

A detailed order is yet to be made available. Chhabria had been booked along with his family members - son Bonito Chhabria, wife Cherry Chhabria, daughter-in-law Anushree and sister Kanchan by the EOW of the city police.

He had approached the court with the application for bail on 7 April after being arrested in early February in the case. An auto spare parts dealer Indermal Ramani had approached the EOW with the complaint that Dilip Chhabria owed him around Rs 18 crore for a consignment of spare parts. Ramani also alleged that Chhabria had taken some amount as a loan for an investment.

Earlier, Chhabria had been booked by the city crime branch for a car financing and dual registration racket. Comedian Kapil Sharma had also filed a complaint soon after against him with the Versova police station that Chhabria had taken Rs 5.3 crore from him in 2017 for designing a vanity van for him, but had failed to deliver it. Later, the car designer had allegedly taken Rs 40 lakhs from Sharma but still did not deliver the van.