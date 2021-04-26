FPJLegal: Mumbai's top car designer Dilip Chhabria’s son Bonito gets pre-arrest bail in Rs 22 cr cheating case

A sessions court on Monday granted pre-arrest bail to boutique car designer Dilip Chhabria’s son Bonito Chhabria in a Rs 22 crore case of cheating an auto parts dealer.
Bonito, along with other family members - his father, mother Cherry Chhabria, wife Anushree and aunt Kanchan had been booked in the case by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the city police.
The 29-year-old had approached the court with the application anticipating arrest on 23 March after his father was arrested in early February in the case.
An auto spare parts dealer Indermal Ramani had approached the EOW with the complaint that Dilip Chhabria owed him around Rs 18 crores for a consignment of spare parts. Ramani also alleged that Chhabria had taken some amount as a loan for an investment.
Earlier, Chhabria had been booked by the city crime branch for a car financing and dual registration racket. Comedian Kapil Sharma had also filed a complaint soon after against him with the Versova police station that Chhabria had taken Rs 5.3 crores from him in 2017 for designing a vanity van for him, but had failed to deliver it. Later, the car designer had allegedly taken Rs 40 lakhs from Sharma, but still did not deliver the van.
