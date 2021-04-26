FPJLegal: Mumbai's top car designer Dilip Chhabria’s son Bonito gets pre-arrest bail in Rs 22 cr cheating case

A sessions court on Monday granted pre-arrest bail to boutique car designer Dilip Chhabria’s son Bonito Chhabria in a Rs 22 crore case of cheating an auto parts dealer.

Bonito, along with other family members - his father, mother Cherry Chhabria, wife Anushree and aunt Kanchan had been booked in the case by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the city police.

The 29-year-old had approached the court with the application anticipating arrest on 23 March after his father was arrested in early February in the case.