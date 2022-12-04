Mumbai: Businessman dies by suicide in Colaba

Representative Photo

Mumbai: Businessman Shahrukh Cyrus Engineer (58) ended his life on Friday by jumping from the 10th floor of Hotel Taj Wellington in Colaba, police said on Saturday.

Mr. Engineer was found on a fourth floor balcony of the building at 2:30pm on Friday and rushed to Bombay Hospital by his father and hotel staff but declared dead before admission.

According to the police, Mr Engineer was found in the balcony of Room 404. His father, Cyrus Engineer, told police that Shahrukh, who ran a dry ice business in Dubai, had been under stress for the past few days owing to losses.

The senior Mr. Engineer was staying on the 10th floor of the Taj Wellington. His son had come to meet him. The police have registered an accidental death report.

