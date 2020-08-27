Mumbai Building Collapse: Portions of three houses at Byculla, Chembur, and Deonar fall within three hours

On Thursday, portions of a house, not one but three houses, collapsed in Mumbai's Chembur, Byculla and Deonar.
Around 11:42 pm portion of the balcony of a house came down crashing at Mahatma Phule Nagar, Chembur (E).
One person has been rescued from underneath the debris. The victim has sustained chest and head injuries and has been identified as Tulsabai Waman Ambhore (54). Presently the victim has been admitted at Rajawadi Hospital and is in critical condition.
Around 1 pm portion of toilet of residential Mishra Building collapsed at Byculla's Nagpada area. Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) officials stated 3-4 people are feared trapped and rescue operations are underway.
Meanwhile, around 2:42 pm portion of the G+1 structure collapsed at Gautam Nagar, opposite Deonar Police Chowki. MFB officials informed, one lady has been injured and more details are awaited.
Rescue operation at all the three places of incident are underway.
