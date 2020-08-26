Mumbai: Fire breaks out at 10-storey Sterling Seaface Apartment building in Worli

This comes days after a fire broke out at a seven-storey commercial building in south Mumbai. Six persons were rescued after a fire broke out at 'Raj Gour' building outside Masjid Bunder Station (east). At least five fire engines reached the spot and the flames were doused within forty-five minutes.

Four people including a woman, who had climbed on window grills to save themselves, were rescued from the fourth floor, while a person each was rescued from the second floor and the terrace.

An employee of a firm that has an office in the building told news agency PTI that the fire started in an electricity meter cabin on the ground floor and spread to upper floors through electric wires.