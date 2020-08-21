Mumbai Fire Update: Fire breaks out at a seven-storey building in SoBo's Masjid Bunder

A fire broke out at seven-storeyed commercial-cum-residential building in south Mumbai's Masjid Bunder area on Friday.

Fire brigade teams were rushed to spot immediately. Few people are feared trapped. Fire broke out in the building, located near the Masjid Bunder suburban train station around 2 pm.

The fire broke out at Raj Gaur Chamber building in Masjid Bander. The fire was extinguished within 26 minutes. No injuries reported in the incident, ANI reports quoting Mumbai Fire Brigade. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details awaited.