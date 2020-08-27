Fire at a building in Fort, one person critically injured

One person has been severely injured after fire broke out at a Bahubali building at Kawasaji Patel Road, Fort.

The fire originated around 7.18 pm and the Mimbai Fire Brigade had mobilised its team to the spot. Five fire fighting engines were at the spot and the fire was declared Level 2 around 7.33 pm.

The injured person has been identified as Dipak Dildar (22) and has been taken to Bombay hospital following the rescue. The chief medical officer of the hospital informed, the victim has sustained 35 per cent of burn injuries and that his condition is critical.

Fire declared level 3 around 10:30 pm. Fire fighting is still on.