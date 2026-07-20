Mumbai: Bomb Threat Triggers Search Operation At Kalyan & Mumbra Train Stations, Turns Out To Be Hoax

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Mumbai: A bomb threat scare was triggered after police were alerted on Monday about an alleged plan by three suspicious individuals to blow up the Kalyan and Mumbra railway stations.

After overhearing the alleged plan of the three individuals, the caller, identified as Brijesh Kumar, informed the 112 police helpline. Following the alert, Thane Police immediately informed the Mumbai Government Railway Police (GRP), prompting a joint search operation by the GRP, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the bomb disposal squad.

Search operation at stations

Following the information, the teams carried out an extensive search operation at the stations. However, after checking the premises, no suspicious object or explosive material was found.

Currently, Mumbai Police officials are trying to trace and question the caller as part of the investigation. Kalyan and Mumbra stations on the Central Railway line are among the busiest railway stations.

However, even after receiving the threat alert and during the search operation, daily operations did not halt, as passengers continued commuting and activities at the stations remained fully functional.

Earlier passport office threat

In another separate case, a few days ago, the Passport Office in Bandra Kurla Complex received a threatening email warning of an explosion.

Following the warning, police and the bomb disposal squad reached the spot and conducted a thorough search of the premises. After carrying out an intensive inspection, no suspicious items were found.