 Vasai Railway Station Shocker: Passenger Risks Life By Crossing Tracks In Front Of Speeding Express Train; Video Goes Viral
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Vasai Railway Station Shocker: Passenger Risks Life By Crossing Tracks In Front Of Speeding Express Train; Video Goes Viral

A viral video from Vasai railway station shows a passenger crossing the tracks in front of a speeding express train and narrowly escaping an accident. The incident has renewed concerns over commuter safety and prompted calls for stricter action against dangerous track crossing.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Sunday, July 19, 2026, 05:08 AM IST
Vasai Railway Station Shocker: Passenger Risks Life By Crossing Tracks In Front Of Speeding Express Train; Video Goes Viral
A passenger narrowly escaped after crossing railway tracks in front of a speeding express train at Vasai railway station | X - @AMIT_GUJJU

Vasai, July 18, 2026: A dangerous stunt video from Vasai railway station has surfaced on social media, showing a passenger risking his life while crossing railway tracks.

In the viral video, the passenger can be seen trying to cross from one side of the railway station to the other by passing in front of a speeding express train. Fortunately, he narrowly escaped and avoided a major accident.

Video Sparks Safety Concerns

Vasai railway station is one of the busiest and most crowded railway stations in the region, with thousands of passengers travelling daily. However, incidents of passengers risking their lives by crossing railway tracks continue to occur frequently.

The viral video has sparked concern among netizens, who have expressed anger over such dangerous behaviour and demanded strict action and awareness campaigns by the railway authorities.

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Calls For Preventive Measures

Passengers have also urged the railway administration to take concrete measures to prevent track crossing, especially during peak hours, and ensure commuter safety.

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