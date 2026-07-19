Vasai Railway Station Shocker: Passenger Risks Life By Crossing Tracks In Front Of Speeding Express Train; Video Goes Viral

A passenger narrowly escaped after crossing railway tracks in front of a speeding express train at Vasai railway station | X - @AMIT_GUJJU

Vasai, July 18, 2026: A dangerous stunt video from Vasai railway station has surfaced on social media, showing a passenger risking his life while crossing railway tracks.

In the viral video, the passenger can be seen trying to cross from one side of the railway station to the other by passing in front of a speeding express train. Fortunately, he narrowly escaped and avoided a major accident.

Video Sparks Safety Concerns

Vasai railway station is one of the busiest and most crowded railway stations in the region, with thousands of passengers travelling daily. However, incidents of passengers risking their lives by crossing railway tracks continue to occur frequently.

At Vasai station today, this man was either mentally unstable or drunk. It looked like he was about to jump in front of a train, but at the very last moment he backed out



Just look at his luck. He survived by the narrowest of margins. Yamraj ji must have been on leave today. 😭 pic.twitter.com/lx1nF8YmH6 — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) July 17, 2026

The viral video has sparked concern among netizens, who have expressed anger over such dangerous behaviour and demanded strict action and awareness campaigns by the railway authorities.

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Calls For Preventive Measures

Passengers have also urged the railway administration to take concrete measures to prevent track crossing, especially during peak hours, and ensure commuter safety.

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