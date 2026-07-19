Vasai Railway Station Shocker: Passenger Risks Life By Crossing Tracks In Front Of Speeding Express Train; Video Goes Viral

Vasai, July 18, 2026: A dangerous stunt video from Vasai railway station has surfaced on social media, showing a passenger risking his life while crossing railway tracks.
In the viral video, the passenger can be seen trying to cross from one side of the railway station to the other by passing in front of a speeding express train. Fortunately, he narrowly escaped and avoided a major accident.
Video Sparks Safety Concerns
Vasai railway station is one of the busiest and most crowded railway stations in the region, with thousands of passengers travelling daily. However, incidents of passengers risking their lives by crossing railway tracks continue to occur frequently.
The viral video has sparked concern among netizens, who have expressed anger over such dangerous behaviour and demanded strict action and awareness campaigns by the railway authorities.
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Calls For Preventive Measures
Passengers have also urged the railway administration to take concrete measures to prevent track crossing, especially during peak hours, and ensure commuter safety.
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