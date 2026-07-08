Vasai Station Chaos: Angry Passengers Surround Loco Pilot Over Suspension Of Services Between Vasai Road & Virar - Video

Western Railway's Suburban train services suspended due to waterlogging |

Mumbai: After heavy rainfall over the past few days, several parts of Mumbai and nearby areas witnessed severe waterlogging, with roads and railway tracks submerged. The worst-affected locations included Vasai Road, Nallasopara and Virar, leading to major disruptions in Western Railway's suburban train services.

Due to waterlogging on the tracks, train services between Vasai Road and Virar were either suspended or operated on a limited basis. Several commuters at Vasai railway station, frustrated by long delays, allegedly protested on the tracks against the railway staff and surrounded the loco pilot of the train.

Services disrupted by flooding

On Tuesday, Western Railway suspended local train services between Vasai Road and Virar after water accumulated on the tracks near Nallasopara. The disruption left thousands of commuters stranded during the evening rush hour.

Although a few local trains operated in the morning, most fast services were running 40–50 minutes behind schedule. Around 4.30 pm, train services between Vasai Road and Virar were suspended again as rising water levels made it unsafe to operate trains.

The disruption significantly affected Western Railway's suburban network. By 8 pm on Tuesday, 125 suburban train services had been cancelled, up from 100 cancellations on Monday, showing that the situation had worsened for the second consecutive day.

Officials explain cause

According to railway officials, the flooding is not caused by rainfall alone but also by the geographical features of the region.

Palghar is located at a higher elevation, while Virar, Nallasopara and Vasai are low-lying areas. During heavy rain, water naturally flows from higher ground to these lower areas.

Over the years, rapid urban development has reduced natural drainage channels, and the existing stormwater drainage system is unable to drain the rainwater quickly.

As a result, water collects around the railway tracks, especially near Nallasopara, where the railway station and the surrounding area are almost at the same level. When the water level on the tracks rises beyond the safety limit, train services have to be suspended to ensure passenger safety.