Mumbai: Bomb Threat At Hinduja College Of Commerce, Bomb Squad Reaches Spot

Vijay Gohil- FPJ

Mumbai: Hinduja College of Commerce in Charni Road on Tuesday morning received a bomb threat prompting the Bomb Squad and VP Road Police staff to rush to the spot for search operation.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Principal of the college, Dr. Minu B. Madlani informed, "We had received a threat through email . I had reported to VP Police Station and to my management."

"In response, the police, accompanied by a bomb squad, conducted a thorough investigation and determined the threat to be a hoax. "Everyone is safe," she assured.

Regarding the evacuation procedure, Madlani explained that students were immediately evacuated, and all morning lectures were canceled as a precautionary measure.

Search for the bomb continues | FPJ

"Now things are normal," said Madlani.

Instances of receiving such threats are not uncommon, as evidenced by recent incidents that made national headlines.

In Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, multiple colleges and schools were targeted with similar threats in the past. In May alone, approximately 100 schools and 15 colleges across Delhi and Noida received threatening emails warning of bomb attacks.

These incidents led to widespread panic and disruption, although subsequent searches confirmed them to be hoaxes.