 Mumbai: Bomb Threat Sent To JFA Law Firm In Lower Parel, Email Says 'Explosives Placed At Ballard Estate Office'
Mumbai: Bomb Threat Sent To JFA Law Firm In Lower Parel, Email Says 'Explosives Placed At Ballard Estate Office'

Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 11:11 AM IST
article-image
Representative image | File photo

Mumbai: Mumbai Police Control Room received a bomb threat against a law firm on Thursday. An email about a bomb placed at the JFA Law Firm and JSA Office in Kamala Mills, Lower Parel, caused a stir. This threatening email was received on Thursday afternoon.

The threat email was sent from an email ID named Farzan Ahmed to the email ID of JFA Law Firm. The email mentioned that bombs were placed at the JFA Law Firm office and the office at Ballard Estate.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.

