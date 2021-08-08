Mumbai: Boiler blast kills 18-year-old boy

An 18-year-old boy working in a factory in Vasai’s Tungarphata area died and two of his colleagues suffered injuries in a wall collapse caused by a boiler explosion in the adjacent unit on Saturday evening. The victim, Nemuddin Mohammed Karim Salmani, died on the spot, the police said. The injured, Anwar Siddiqui and Vinod Yadav, are being treated at a private hospital.

The police have filed a first information report (FIR) against the firm, HEFT Engineering Company, on the charges of causing death by negligence under the Indian Penal Code Section 304A.