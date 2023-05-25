Mumbai: BMC staffer dupes six of ₹62.6 lakh on pretext of job

BMC staffer dupes six of ₹62.6 lakh on pretext of job | representative pic

Mumbai: A BMC sweeper, who was on the run, has been arrested for allegedly duping six people of Rs62.65 lakh on the pretext of helping them secure jobs in the civic body, said the J J Marg. The accused was identified as Bharat Kanji Solanki, who is attached with the H/West ward office of Bandra.

According to the police, Solanki also provided fake appointment letters and identity cards, and even got their medical tests done – a precondition to be fulfilled before joining a job – to make the con look genuine.

Cheating case filed

After receiving complaints from several people, a first information report was registered against Solanki under relevant sections, including that of cheating, of the Indian Penal Code. Subsequently, the JJ Marg police had served notice to Solanki, asking him to appear at the police station for taking the probe ahead. However, he didn't pay heed to the notice and instead applied for a pre-arrest bail. The court didn't give him relief, after which he went absconding. Cops even knocked at his residence in Vile Parle but he wasn't found there. Finally, he was tracked down in Andheri. Further probe is underway to determine the extent of fraud.

