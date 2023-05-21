 Bhopal: BMC security staff misbehave with college girls
Were protesting to press for demands

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 05:58 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal municipal staff misbehaved with college girls who were staging demonstration to re-start Bhopal City Link (BCLL) bus passes for them.

On Saturday, the students of different colleges staged demonstration at BMC office at ISBT to press for their three demands including re-introducing BCLL bus passes at concessional rates. BCLL is charging Rs 800 per month, at present.

The students, mostly girls, under banner of Students' Federation of India (SFI) were staging demonstrating at entry of BMC office. When officials’ cars arrived, the security staff tried to remove students. However, the latter were adamant on their demands.

Jaya Patidar, convener SFI, said, “BMC security men misbehaved with us.” Deepak Paswan of SFI said, “Students were peacefully protesting. But security forces misbehaved with us and tried to remove us from gate. Our demands are justified.”

