Mumbai: BMC's Urban Forestry Initiative Brings Greenery To Mithi River, Launches Citywide Tree Plantation Drive

BMC's Urban Forestry along Mithi River to Open Soon, Bringing Green Space to Marol | File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbai's growing urbanization has led to the disappearance of green spaces, depriving citizens of clean air and areas to walk and relax. In a bid to address this pressing issue, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has developed a lush park through urban forestry along the Mithi River in Marol.

Spread across three and a half acres, this green space will allow Mumbaikars to take a refreshing walk amidst 10,000 trees of 100 different species. The park, equipped with a wooden walkway, is nearing completion and is expected to open in October.

As large-scale development projects lead to the destruction of trees, the BMC aims to reverse the trend by increasing the city's green cover. Through initiatives like the Miyawaki Forest, which started in 2020, the BMC is introducing the Japanese method of dense plantation in smaller spaces, with a special focus on planting fruit and flowering trees. The Miyawaki technique, known for its rapid growth and high biodiversity, has been pivotal in enhancing urban forestry across Mumbai.

Following the success of this model, the BMC is also creating a Vedic theme park in Malad's Malvani area, which will cover six and a half acres and host 10,000 trees. These green initiatives reflect the city's determination to restore and expand its rapidly dwindling green spaces.

The Marol urban forestry project, developed on municipal land along the Mithi River, includes a garden covering 1.90 acres. Additional land has been reclaimed from the Marol Cooperative Industrial Estate to expand the project. A variety of fruit-bearing trees, medicinal plants, and flowers have been planted to create a natural haven for residents. Visitors will also enjoy a butterfly garden, enhancing the ecological diversity of the park.

Prachi Jambhekar, Director of the BMC’s Planning Department, shared details of the park’s unique features. "We have planted 10,000 trees of 100 species, including medicinal plants. A wooden walkway, 500 to 600 meters long, has been installed for visitors to stroll through the greenery," she said, adding that the project, which started in June last year, is now in its final stages.

In an eco-friendly approach to watering the trees, the park uses treated wastewater for irrigation. A specific section of the park has been set up with Kardali trees, which help purify wastewater before it is used to hydrate the other plants. This sustainable design ensures the park remains self-sufficient in maintaining its green cover.

A Citywide Tree Plantation Drive

In parallel to urban afforestation projects, the BMC is launching a massive tree plantation campaign to further reduce pollution and improve air quality. Over the past few months, the city’s air quality has seen improvement due to various cleanliness drives initiated by the corporation. Now, the BMC is set to enhance these efforts with widespread tree planting.

The campaign will see the planting of 33,750 Miyawaki trees in 26 locations, alongside 4,416 traditional Indian trees. Rare species like Bakul, Tamhan, Tamarind, Bahawa, Neem, and Mango will be part of this large-scale effort. The corporation’s goal is to maximize the number of trees planted in parks, open spaces, and recreation grounds to counter pollution.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed the BMC to intensify its efforts to combat pollution, following serious concerns raised by the High Court regarding the city’s air quality. In response, the corporation has undertaken a cleanliness drive focused on activities such as street watering and stricter monitoring of construction sites that contribute to pollution.

As part of this campaign, rules for polluting constructions have been enforced, and action has been taken against violators. The BMC has reiterated these guidelines as the city prepares for winter when pollution levels typically rise.