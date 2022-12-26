Mumbai: BMC's pole LED display hacked, obscene msgs flashed

File

Mumbai: An FIR has been lodged against unknown persons who hacked the LED pole display installed at the Chowk in front of Oberoi Mall in Goregaon and flashed obscene messages on it.

This display was installed by the BMC in June 2021 and the contract to maintain it and flash messages was awarded to Negative Carbon Enterprises Pvt Ltd. There are two boards on the pole, with the message “welcome” on the lower one and the speed limit displayed on the upper board. There are also messages that are broadcast to create public awareness.

The incident took place at 9.10pm on Thursday. Neither the BMC nor Negative Carbon changed the messages. However, civic officials received a call from senior police inspector Mukand Yadav of Dindoshi traffic division who informed them that obscene messages were being flashed on the LED screen.

The BMC immediately cut off the electric supply to the pole. When civic officials contacted Negative Carbon they too were unaware of the incident. Upon checking further, it was found that someone hacked into and illegally accessed the LED board and broadcast obscene messages on it.

A case in this regard has been filed by junior civic engineer Shubham Deepak Khairnar on behalf of the BMC at Dindoshi police station. Further investigations are underway.