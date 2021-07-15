Mumbai: BMC's mini pumping station at Gandhi Market saves the day

The mini pumping station at Mahatma Gandhi Market, Matunga, has successfully resolved the issue of water logging, claims BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The area received moderate to heavy rainfall on Monday and Wednesday. However, it did not report any significant water logging incident. The mini pumping station has a capacity to pump out 2.33 lakh litres of floodwater per minute.

Last monsoon, the mini pumping station at Bandra (East) prevented water logging at Kala Nagar. Taking a cue from this, BMC planned to replicate such stations at four other chronic water logging spots, including at Mahatma Gandhi Market in Matunga.

As part of the first phase of the project at Mahatma Gandhi Market, the mini pumping station will carry rainwater to Bharat Nagar railway nullah near King Circle, from where it will be carried to the sea. In the second phase, floodgates will be built at the nullah to ensure that water during high tide and heavy rainfall does not enter the market.

Mahatma Gandhi Market is a low lying area on Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, an arterial road connecting the eastern suburbs to the island city. During monsoon, high capacity dewatering pumps are put up at the market to drain out excess rainwater. Earlier, water used to recede in three to four hours. However, on June 9, this year — when the area witnessed 2.5 ft of floodwater — it took almost eight hours for it to recede.

"Normally, the area gets flooded after 15 to 20 mm of continuous rainfall. However even after over 35 mm of rainfall on Monday, the area did not witness any water logging. We would want to observe its efficiency during extremely heavy rainfall. For now, it has been a success and respite to locals," said a BMC official.