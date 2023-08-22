Mumbai: BMC's Intensifies Campaign Against Sale And Use Of Plastics In The City

BMC has intensified its action against the sale and use of plastics in Mumbai. Newly formed teams have raided one 1159 different places in Mumbai and collected 87.365 kg plastic and collected Rs 2.95 lakh as penalty.

Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) officers and constables from the police department have recently joined the team of BMC. Officers of shops and establishments, license and market department had started taking action against plastics from July 2021.

Complete ban on plastics since 2018

According to state government order which was issued on 2018, it has banned single use plastic, manufacturing and use of plastic. State has also banned transportation, distribution and selling of plastic. The State had directed Municipal Corporations of Maharashtra to impose penalty of Rs 5000 if some one was found breaking the law. However, the Covid- 19 pandemic put a halt in the works. The civic body resumed action only in July 2022.

Till the last year, BMC used to send report to MPCB but this year they had approached BMC and told to include their officers too during the raid. Last week they also had sent list of their 24 officers to BMC officers.

Now there is a five-members squad in each ward to take action against plastic. There are total 120 people in entire Mumbai to take action against usage and sale of plastic.

BMC had conducted 1586 raids and seized 5285 kg plastic in last one year and collected Rs 79.30 lakh in the form of penalty.

The demand for a ban against plastic was first raised after the July 26, 2005 deluge in Mumbai. A Special committee appointed by the state government had pointed out that single use plastic and carry bags thinner than 50 microns had blocked the water flow from storm water drains and nullahs.

According to BMC following plastics are banned in Mumbai:

1) All types of carry bags, Non-woven polypropylene Bags which are less than 60 grams per sq. mt.,

2) Plastic dish, bowls, container, plates, cups, glasses, cutlery, forks, spoons, knife, straw, tray, sterner, container plastic which is being used to pack food items in restaurants.

3) plastic and thermocol

4) Mithai boxes, invitation cards, Cigrate packets and plastic cover over it. ear buds, candy sticks, balloons sticks

