 Mumbai: BMC's Environment Department To Get Dedicated Staff With Approval Of 41 New Posts
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC's Environment Department To Get Dedicated Staff With Approval Of 41 New Posts

Mumbai: BMC's Environment Department To Get Dedicated Staff With Approval Of 41 New Posts

"The new staff will have to carry out surprise visits, issue notices and penalise the violators and ensure that dust mitigation measures are carried out in wards.", as per the civic official

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, April 01, 2024, 12:19 AM IST
article-image
File pic

Mumbai : The committee of BMC's environment department has given approval to create 41 new post for the department. The proposal will now require final approval of the newly appointed municipal commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani. After which the environment department will have a dedicated staff.

Staffing Structure Enhancement in BMC's Environment Department

The BMC will appoint one sub-engineer each in all the 25 administrative wards who will work as coordinator with the department. Apart from it, the department will have a chief engineer with two deputy chief engineers and three executive engineers. Also, an assistant engineer will be appointed for all the seven zones. A required staff will also be recruited.

Read Also
Bhopal: BMC, Green Activists Face-Off Over Solid Waste Disposal
article-image

Duties & Responsibilities Of New Staff In BMC's Environment Department

As per the civic official, "The new staff will have to carry out surprise visits, issue notices and penalise the violators and ensure that dust mitigation measures are carried out in wards. The environment department has had no dedicated staff since 2016. The department at present has only one deputy commissioner, who is responsible for formulating and executing plans for the environment. He has been assigned only one clerk, and a consultant along with their staff are assisting him in his work.

Read Also
Bombay HC Raps BMC, Orders To Submit Quarterly Reports On Bandra (East) Skywalk Progress
article-image

Role of BMC's Environment Department In Air Quality Management

The importance of this department came into light after the air quality in the city worsened post-monsoon. The environment department played a role in formulating guidelines. Currently, this department is monitoring the AQI, checking the capacity of air pollution measurement devices to ensure they are installed in the correct locations, and formulating long-term and short-term measures to reduce air pollution.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC's Environment Department To Get Dedicated Staff With Approval Of 41 New Posts

Mumbai: BMC's Environment Department To Get Dedicated Staff With Approval Of 41 New Posts

Mumbai News: Sierra Leone National Held For Smuggling Cocaine Worth ₹ 11 Crore At Chhatrapati...

Mumbai News: Sierra Leone National Held For Smuggling Cocaine Worth ₹ 11 Crore At Chhatrapati...

Mumbai News: Stalker Who Assaulted Woman With Rod Arrested By Kurar Police, To Be Produced In Court

Mumbai News: Stalker Who Assaulted Woman With Rod Arrested By Kurar Police, To Be Produced In Court

Mumbai: Woman Accuses Samta Nagar Police Of Inaction After Her Child Was Nearly Kidnapped In...

Mumbai: Woman Accuses Samta Nagar Police Of Inaction After Her Child Was Nearly Kidnapped In...

Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Traffic Advisory Over PM Modi's Visit For RBI Event On April 1; Check...

Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Traffic Advisory Over PM Modi's Visit For RBI Event On April 1; Check...