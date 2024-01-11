Mumbai: BMC's Chembur Road Widening Project Raises Concerns Over Tree Removal For SRA; Activist Alleges Deviation From Original Plan

Mumbai: BMC's Road Widening Project In Chembur Sparks Controversy Over Tree Removal | Representational Image

The BMC has undertaken work to widen a concrete road from St. Sebastian School to Sahyadri Nagar in Chembur. "The project will affect around 90 fully grown decades-old trees that will benefit a Slum Rehabilitation Project (SRA) on RCF Marg," alleged Godfrey Pimenta, a social activist. He has written a letter to the municipal commissioner to intervene in the matter and save green cover. However, the civic official has denied the allegations and said that the road was being constructed to give relief to the residents of Sahyadri Nagar, which is a hilly area.

A water tank and several trees to be affected

The BMC has decided to increase the width of the road from the existing 13.40 metres to a proposed 18.30 metres. During a site inspection, the civic official observed that a portion of an underground water tank and several trees would be affected in the widening work. As per the civic proposal, a water tank of 8 metre width and 20 metre length needs to be demolished for the development of the road.

Also, out of 126 trees on the site, 90 will be hacked and 36 will be re-planted. Godfrey Pimenta, of WatchDog Foundation said, "The road widening was not part of the original sanctioned Development Plan 2034. The BMC intends to benefit a developer involved in a substantial SRA project at the dead-end of RCF Marg."

Pimenta's letter

Pimenta in his letter requested Chahal to intervene urgently and prevent the irreversible environmental damage that would occur due to the destruction of these trees. Meanwhile, the civic body has appointed M/s. Eagle infra India Ltd. for the project at an estimated cost of Rs. 43 crore (for St Sebastian school in Sahyadri Nagar.)

The work is expected to be completed in 24 months excluding the monsoon period. "The residents staying in hilly areas in Sahyadri Nagar have no facility. So a road widening project is part of the basic amenities to be provided in the area. It has also been instructed to check the possibility of protecting the maximum number of trees if possible by shifting the alignment of the proposed duct," said a civic official of M east ward.