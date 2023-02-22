Mumbai: BMC yet to procure environmental clearances for Mogra & Mahul pumping stations | File

Mumbai: The BMC is yet to get several environmental clearances for the pumping station at Mogra and Mahul. The civic body has now decided to appoint a project management consultant to get all the permissions and further supervise the work of pumping stations.

Land acquisition issues



The two pumping stations are part of the eight such projects undertaken by the BMC on the recommendation of the Chitale committee after the July 26, 2005 deluge. But both the projects were stuck for years for acquisition of land. Finally, after several roadblocks the process for acquisition of land for Mahul pumping station is in its final stage. While the work at the Mogra pumping station has been halted due to a court case.

Tender invited by BMC



The BMC has invited a tender to appoint a consultant for both the projects. " Other than land acquisition the project needs clearances from the Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF), Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ), Collector office. In the case of the Mogra pumping station, there is a land dispute. The experts of consultancy firms will help to get all the required permissions and will also follow up with court cases. They will also have to supervise the project when the construction of the pumping station starts," said the senior civic official.



Meanwhile, the salt department had agreed to give six acres of land at Mahul for the pumping station. The process of land transfer is in its final stage. But the work for the pumping station at Mogra has been delayed due to legal issues in land acquisition. Currently, work orders are issued partly for carrying out miscellaneous works, mentioned civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal in his budget speech of 2023-24.



Mahul pumping station - cost Rs.350 crores.

Relief to Sion, Matunga, Wadala, Chembur.

Mogra pumping station - Rs. 393 crores

Relief to Andheri and Versova



* Due to legal issues in acquisition of land the BMC is working on a proposal of setting up a mini-pumping stationon the eastern side of the Andheri station. The maximum proportion of water getting accumulated at the spot will be pumped out and discharged into a Mogra nullah. The nullah will also be widened at the cost of Rs.100 crore.