Mumbai: BMC to get 6 acre salt land for Mahul pumping station

Mumbai: After several roadblocks, the BMC will soon procure a 6 acre salt land parcel in Mahul from the Central Government. However, the civic body is yet to get some environmental clearances for the construction of the pumping station. As a result, areas like Sion, Matunga, Kurla, Wadala and Chembur are likely to face waterlogging issues this monsoon as well.

The Mahul pumping station is one of eight such projects undertaken by the BMC on the recommendation of the Chitale Committee after the July 26, 2005, deluge. However, the project has been stuck for years since the Salt Commissioner – an entity of the Government of India which owns the land identified for construction of the pumping station – had refused permission. The project gained momentum last year after the BMC approached the Central Government again for the land and got permission to transfer 6 acre.

BMC yet to get clearance from MoEF and CRZ

The Ministry of Commerce and Industries (salt section) under the Central Government, had directed the BMC to pay Rs118 crore for the land and submit a letter in this regard so it can be put up before the Union Cabinet for approval. Additional Municipal Commissioner (projects) P Velarasu said, “We are following up with the salt department for the land and discussions are in the final stages. The Central Government and the BMC are working out the formalities. The work is under process for the land transfer and it should happen soon.”

Other than the acquisition of land, the BMC is yet to get clearance from the Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF) and Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) authority. “We are pursuing the matter with the department concerned and hope to get the clearances in the next 2-3 months. After that we can actually start the work on the pumping station,” said a civic official.

Timeline



In 2021, BMC tried to acquire 15,006 sq m from a private developer in exchange for plots with a total area of 13,390 sq m and allot transferable development rights (TDR) for the shortfall. But the civic land fell under the CRZ so the tender to construct the pumping station was scrapped.



The BMC has already constructed six pumping stations at Haji Ali, Irla (Juhu), Love Grove (Worli), Cleveland Bunder (Worli), Britannia (Reay Road) and Gajdhar Bandh (Khar Danda) to tackle waterlogging problems.



Rs350 crore station is to come up at Mahul creek, which will help pump out water from low-lying areas such as Sion, Matunga, Wadala and Chembur.

