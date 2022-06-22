Mumbai: BMC to upgrade disaster management cell

BMC | FPJ Photo

Mumbai: To cater to the rising number of calls ringing at the BMC’s disaster management cell helpline, 1916, the BMC is mulling upon to upgrade the existing system.

The helpline receives between 2,500 to 3,000 calls per day. Employees work across three shifts a day to handle calls. To manage this high flow, the number of lines is being doubled, from 30 to 60.

“The system will be upgarded in the coming few days,” said BMC disaster management cell director Mahesh Narvekar.

The cell has representatives of various vital public and private sectors such as fire department, BEST and so on.

