Marathi signboards in Mumbai: BMC to crack down on defaulters after June 30

BMC to crack down on defaulters after June 30 | Photo: Representative Image

Following the state government order, the BMC has directed all shops and establishments to display Marathi signboards in clearly visible fonts on the shops.

The state government has clarified that fonts on the boards should not be less than the fonts used for other languages.

Meanwhile, retailers' associations requested that BMC extends the time limit of displaying Marathi signboards by six months saying it is not possible for them to make new display boards in a short time because it is hard to find artists and workers to make new and fancy signboards.

However, a senior BMC officer confirmed that the request of the federation of retailers association has been rejected. “Appropriate action will be taken against shopkeepers if they fail to display Marathi signboards clearly after the June 30 deadline,” additional municipal commissioner, Ashish Sharma said.

The state government in its budgetary assembly session in March had taken the decision of displaying Marathi signboards in large Devanagari script. Thereafter, the BMC issued a May 31 deadline. The BMC's shops and establishments department will initiate action against shopkeepers, while officers will pay visits to every ward, with 75 inspectors appointed for the inspection.

If shopkeepers refuse to display Marathi signboards then court cases will be filed against them. Those who wish to avoid court action will have to face penalties. The BMC has decided to charge Rs 2,000 per shop worker as a fine. There are 5 lakh shops and establishments registered with the BMC.