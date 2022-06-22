Mumbai: COVID-19 positivity rate up 17%, highest in 4 months

Representative | (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

The city’s Covid test positivity rate (TPR) has increased to 17 per cent after four months on Tuesday, with 1,731 people being Covid positive of the 10,546 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the count to 10,97,735 cases so far.

Meanwhile, one person succumbed to the virus on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 10,586, till now. “The death reported was that of an 85-year-old male in post-operative care, with comorbidities including diabetes mellitus, hypertension and heart disease,” said a doctor.

Maharashtra witnessed a rise in the daily Covid cases in the last 24 hours, with 3,659 new infections recorded and one Covid-related death being reported on Tuesday, pushing its case tally to 79,41,762, with 1,47,889 deaths till now.

According to a senior health officer, the fact is that the cases are rising rapidly and there is no evidence to suggest that the situation is different in terms of infectivity and severity as compared to the third wave. “There is a similar pattern that has been observed recently,” he said.

“Unlike previous waves, this time we are not seeing any chest or respiratory symptoms in Covid patients. This Omicron variant seems like a very mild one. Most of the patients can recover under home quarantine. Even patients with severe comorbidities are stable,” he added.

