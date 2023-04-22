Mumbai: BMC to start three-week training for new swimmers | representative pic

Mumbai: The BMC has, for the first time, introduced a training session of 21- days for the new swimmers at concessional rates for this summer vacation. The online registration for citizens will start on April 25, while the first batch starts on May 2.

"Several private clubs charge Rs. 6,000 for 15-day swimming sessions. The civic body will be charging Rs. 2,000 for children up to 15 years old and Rs. 3,000 for adults. Its first batch will be between May 2 and 22, while the second batch is from May 23 to June 12," said Sandeep Vaishyampayan, coordinator for the theatre and swimming pool run by BMC.

The training sessions during 21-days will be daily from 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm, 2 to 3 pm, and 3.30 to 4.30 pm. The BMC has ensured that the swimming session will have one trainer for every 15 people. The sessions will be available in swimming pools at Shivaji Park (Dadar west), Mulund, Chembur east, Kandivali west, and Dahisar east and west.

For registration starting April 25: https://swimmingpool.mcgm.gov.in/