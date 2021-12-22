Mumbai: BMC to start private OPDs in civic hospitals

The BMC is planning to start private outpatient departments at its super-speciality healthcare facilities like the King Edward Memorial, Lokmanya Tilak and BYL Nair for patients willing to pay a consultation fee to get checked by specialised doctors.

Otherwise, the BMC hospitals offer free treatment in the OPDs.

The plan will be implemented at the KEM Hospital on pilot basis and will start at other civic-run hospitals depending on its success. In this dispensation, patients will be able to consult doctors at the civic hospitals in the evening, thereby bypassing the long queues and huge rush at the regular OPDs.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said such a system is a huge success at Parel's Tata Memorial Hospital, which offers both private and general treatment to cancer patients.

“This will not only help us improve our healthcare facilities but will also change the mindset of patients coming to civic-run hospitals. We will be reserving 10 per cent of the beds for the private section. The doctors’ fees will be subsidised, which will draw many middle class families. Once it is successful, the same model can be replicated in all our hospitals,” he said.

Kakani further said they have been getting suggestions from hospitals and patients asking them to convert some parts of the health facility into ‘private’ or start private OPDs and have reserved beds.

“The patients are ready to visit private OPDs as they have a different mindset about civic-run hospitals and they believe treatment at these hospitals is not good. If we start private OPDs then people willingly consult doctors. There are hospitals that have private OPDs and they are a success,” Kakani said.

A senior healthcare official from a civic-run hospital said the BMCs hospitals have the best doctors in the city and there are many patients who are willing to pay to seek their advice in private OPDs. Such patients would not visit the general OPDs because of the long queues and private OPDs will be a boon for them.

“Most of these doctors are available at the hospitals even after duty hours. If we start the private OPD in the evening, we can put their services to good use. It will also help them earn some money while the hospital will generate revenue,” said a doctor.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 11:44 PM IST