Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs7.5 cr on Sheetal Talao restoration

Mumbai: Sheetal Talao, an important traditional lake in Kurla (West), is set to undergo restoration soon after the Maharashtra State Pollution Board (MPCB) directed the BMC to take steps to prevent sewage flow into the lake. The estimated cost of the project is pegged at Rs7.5 crore.

The MPCB has directed the civic body to take preventive measures and stop the sewage water discharge from drains into rivers, lakes and creeks. Accordingly, the BMC appointed a consultant Tandon Urban Solutions to study and submit a report on measures to stop the pollution in lakes. Based on the consultant's reports Sion, Kurla, and Charkop lakes have been selected for the pilot project. The water of these lakes will be cleaned using the bio-remediation process.

The BMC has now appointed a contractor to carry out the remedial measures in Sheetal Talao. Using the bio-remediation process, the lake water will be treated and water fountains and aerators will be installed. This process will make the lake water cleaner and allow fish and other aquatic life to thrive, said the sources from the civic sewerage department.

Also, the oxygen levels at Sheetal lake in Kurla, Sion lake, and Dingeshwar lake at Charkop in Kandivali will be improved through the implementation of this project. The civic body has estimated a cost of Rs7.37 crore for the restoration of Sheetal Talao. The lowest bidder SB enterprises quoted 19.87% below the estimate (Rs5.91 crore). Including taxes and other expenses, the BMC will be spending Rs7.5 crore.

Environmental activist Zoru Bhathena said, “It's a good initiative. Better late than never. We hope it is implemented correctly.” In Dec 2017, several fish were found dead due to a lack of oxygen caused by the contamination of the water in Sion lake.