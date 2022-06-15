Mumbai: BMC to publish phone numbers of its local ward engineers and MMRDA officers for pothole complaints | B L Soni

Every year, BMC publishes the number of its local ward engineers' phone numbers for citizens to register complaints about potholes. This year along with the BMC engineers BMC will publish the numbers of MMRDA officers. Every year BMC has been held responsible for the potholes. Therefore, BMC has decided to publish MMRDA nodal officers' numbers. According to BMC, all the roads do not fall in their jurisdiction. Western express highway, and eastern express highway falls under MMRDA jurisdiction and filling up potholes during monsoon on these highways is the responsibility of MMRDA too.

BMC spends thousands of crores of rupees on the construction and repairing of roads. Still, potholes appear on the roads of Mumbai. to solve the problem of potholes BMC has undertaken concretisation of roads. Still, there are many asphalt roads where potholes appear during the monsoon. Last year, BMC filled up 40 thousand potholes in Mumbai. After the high court order, BMC has set up a mechanism to register complaints accordingly Mobile app, toll-free number and numbers of local ward engineers are being published to register complaints. BMC published their engineers' numbers in newspapers, or through advertising boards, on their website and at ward offices.

In Mumbai, there are roads of MMRDA, MHADA, and BPT but only BMC is being targeted for potholes. citizens also made complaints about these roads and targeted BMC on social media. A few years back, BMC set up banners mentioning which road is owned by which government agency but this year BMC decided to display the number of Nodal officers of MMRDA.

"Every year BMC publishes its engineers' numbers to attain pothole complaints. On the same footing, MMRDA has also submitted a list of their engineers and nodal officers' names and numbers. We welcome the move. It will help to solve the problem of potholes in the city," MMRDA added.

Last year BMC had filled up 40 thousand potholes in Mumbai. This year, ward offices demanded three thousand metric tons of cold mix. According to BMC officers, this year 1415 metric tons of cold mix mixture has been provided to all 24 administrative wards of Mumbai to fill up potholes.

Citizens can register complaints on Chatbot no. 8999228999 and My BMC pothole fix it and the MCGM website.