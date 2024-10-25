Mumbai: BMC To Launch India's First Palliative Care Ward For TB Patients At Sewri Hospital

BMC | File pic

Mumbai: The BMC will soon start India’s first palliative care ward for tuberculosis patients at its hospital in Sewri. Palliative care is considered a necessary component in the global strategy against TB but was thus far missing in India, a senior health official said.

Sources informed the FPJ that the ward will be housed in the new building and will have an equal number of beds for both men and women. The official added that they are finalising the guidelines for eligibility.

Renowned pulmonologist and epidemiologist Dr Lancelot Pinto, PD Hinduja Hospital-Mahim, said palliative care across all disciplines in medicine is always a good idea, especially in diseases that leave patients “with a lot of disability and scarring”.

He said, “In India, we often see TB patients in an advanced stage, needing palliative care. The treatment is not just about curing or killing bacteria, but also taking care of symptoms like breathlessness.” He, however, clarified that palliative care does not mean end-of-life.

Pinto said palliative care is helpful when TB is diagnosed late and doctors know that the patient’s lungs are not going to heal and are badly scarred.

Lauding the BMC’s plan, public health specialist and convenor of Survivors Against TB, , Chapal Mehra, said such a centre is the need of the hour in a city like Mumbai where the TB burden is very high.

Sewri TB Hospital, which is officially called Group of TB Hospitals, is Asia’s largest TB hospital. It was inaugurated in 1942 and has 1,000 beds. At any given point, it has more than 800-bed occupancy; 240 beds are reserved for multi-drug resistant TB patients.

New TB cases in Mumbai have reached pre-pandemic levels for the second consecutive year, with 63,644 new cases recorded in 2023. The increase is attributed to better search and diagnostics efforts by health officials.