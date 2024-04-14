Mumbai: BMC To Kickstart Work Of Connecting Andheri's Gokhale Bridge & Barfiwala Flyover Today; Project To Complete Before Monsoon | File

Mumbai: Following the submission of the final report by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to embark on the task of connecting the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge with the CD Barfiwala Flyover in Andheri, starting from Sunday evening.

With a budget of Rs 8 crore allocated for the alignment work, the BMC aims to complete the project within 90 days, targeting the end of June or the first week of July for its conclusion, just around the start of the monsoon.

Scheduled to kick off at 4 pm today, the commencement of the project will witness the presence of experts from IIT and Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), who provided their initial technical insights in a report submitted to the civic body on March 19, said a report in the Indian Express. Notably, VJTI's report indicated that the merging of the two flyovers could be achieved without the need for demolition.

BMC To Start Work Without Floating Tender

In an effort to expedite the merging process while navigating the constraints imposed by the ongoing model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls, the BMC plans to engage one of the five contractors recommended by VJTI through the existing contractor involved in the construction of the Gokhale bridge. This strategic approach aims to bypass the formal tendering process.

Previously, VJTI and IIT Bombay were tasked with evaluating the feasibility of merging the two structures, which presented a height disparity of 2.8 meters (6 feet). VJTI's interim report proposed raising four spans for the merger and identified five specialized agencies capable of executing the task.

Acknowledging the procedural challenges posed by the model code of conduct, BMC officials recognised the need to engage a contractor without issuing a formal tender. Civic chief Bhushan Gagrani directed the involvement of one of the recommended contractors through the existing contractor responsible for the Gokhale bridge's construction. Additionally, Gagrani endorsed the interim measure of merging the north-side arm of the Barfiwala flyover with the Gokhale bridge.

The existing contractors, Freyssinet Prestressed Concrete and SMS Infra, will obtain quotations for the merger from the recommended agencies. A decision on the selected contractor and finalized terms is expected soon. Concurrently, preparations are underway to transport girders for the northern side of the Gokhale bridge from Ambala to Mumbai, with assembly set to commence promptly following the agency selection.