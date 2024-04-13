Mumbai: BMC Plans To Merge Andheri's Gokhale Bridge & Barfiwala Flyover Without Floating Tender | File

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is devising a strategic workaround to expedite the merging of the Gokhale bridge with the CD Barfiwala flyover in Andheri, bypassing the procedural constraints imposed by the ongoing model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls until June 4.

To overcome the need for tendering bids, the BMC intends to engage one of the five contractors recommended by Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) through the existing contractor involved in constructing the Gokhale bridge.

Earlier, VJTI and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay were tasked with studying the feasibility of merging the two structures, which had a 2.8-meter height disparity. In its interim report dated March 19, VJTI proposed raising four spans for the merger and suggested five specialized agencies for the task.

Given the restrictions posed by the model code of conduct, BMC officials acknowledged the necessity of engaging a contractor without floating a formal tender. Civic chief Bhushan Gagrani directed the involvement of one of the recommended contractors through the existing contractor responsible for the Gokhale bridge's construction, which saw partial opening on February 26. Additionally, Gagrani has endorsed merging the north-side arm of the Barfiwala flyover with the Gokhale bridge as an interim measure.

The existing contractors, Freyssinet Prestressed Concrete and SMS Infra, will solicit quotations for the merger from all five recommended agencies. A decision on the selected contractor and the finalised terms is expected within the week. The projected timeline for executing the merger project is three months.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for transporting girders for the northern side of the Gokhale bridge from a workshop in Ambala to Mumbai. Civic officials anticipate starting the assembly process swiftly following the selection of the agency for the project.