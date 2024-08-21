Mumbai: BMC To Fill 118 Inspector Positions, Intensifies Action Against Unauthorised Hawkers Following Bombay HC Criticism

BMC | File pic

Mumbai: The BMC's efforts to tackle unauthorised hawkers have been hampered by vacant positions for licensed inspectors. After a delay of over two years, the civic body has finally initiated the process to fill 118 inspector positions across the city’s 24 administrative wards. Additionally, BMC has decided to intensify against hawkers during nighttime and weekends.

Currently, civic officials, in coordination with police personnel, are closely monitoring 20 high-traffic areas plagued by unauthorised hawkers and have developed a comprehensive action plan to effectively address and remove them.

During the hearing last month, the Bombay High Court criticised the BMC and police for their inadequate response to unauthorised hawkers and street vendors. The court directed the BMC and police to identify the most congested areas impacted by illegal hawking, enforce Supreme Court directives against such activities for a minimum of one month, and provide a report on the challenges faced and the solutions implemented.

Accordingly, municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani directed civic officials to coordinate with the Mumbai police and act against illegal vendors even at night and on weekends.

However, the BMC's anti-encroachment removal department has been short-staffed, which has impacted the drive against illegal hawkers. According to civic sources, there are 290 approved positions, but only 179 have been filled, with the remaining positions vacant for several years.

The BMC has arranged a written exam to fill 118 posts of license inspector on September 4. "Once we have the additional manpower, the drive can be implemented more effectively. We are also planning to increase the number of vehicles for the department," said a senior civic official.

* The drive against illegal hawkers takes place in two shifts: 8 AM to 4 PM and 3 PM to 11 PM.

* Some congested locations with unauthorised hawkers include CSMT, Churchgate, Colaba Causeway, Dadar Station West, LBS Road, Hill Road, Malad West, Andheri East and West, Linking Road West, Borivali West, and Kurla West.

* The BMC has devised an action plan to evict illegal hawkers from 20 such congested areas.