PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Weakening India’s Fight Against Terrorism, Says Party Bowed To Foreign Pressure After 26/11; Video

During his two-day visit to Mumbai on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on the Congress, alleging that the party’s “weakness strengthened terrorism.” He claimed that the Congress-led UPA government had restrained India’s defence forces from retaliating against Pakistan after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, acting under foreign pressure.

PM Demands Answers on 26/11 Response

“The Congress must reveal who in their party acted under pressure from another country and played with the emotions of Mumbaikars,” Modi demanded.

He said that while Mumbai is the country’s financial and most vibrant capital, it became a target of terrorism in 2008. Referring to former Union Home Minister P. Chidambaram’s interview, Modi alleged that the Congress government denied the armed forces permission to carry out a counteroffensive on Pakistan despite being fully prepared.

“This weakness of Congress strengthened terrorism and compromised national security. The country paid the price with the loss of precious lives. For the BJP, nothing stands above the nation and its security,” Modi asserted.

PM Inaugurates ₹31,850-Crore Projects in Mumbai

The Prime Minister arrived in Mumbai to inaugurate multiple development projects worth ₹31,850 crore aimed at improving infrastructure and connectivity.

He also criticized the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for halting work on the Mumbai Metro Aqua Line, alleging that its decision caused “a loss of thousands of crores” and deprived Mumbaikars of crucial transport benefits.

“In a city where every minute counts, stopping the Metro for three to four years is no less than a sin,” he said, accusing the coalition of obstructing development for political gain.

Calls for Swadeshi During Diwali

Speaking about economic progress, Modi highlighted that record-breaking sales were recorded during Navratri following GST reforms. He appealed to citizens to buy Swadeshi goods during Diwali, saying, “If every Indian opts for Swadeshi, our money will stay within the country and generate employment for Indians.”

Highlighting India’s Infrastructure and Aviation Growth

Modi underlined India’s rapid progress over the past 11 years, citing Vande Bharat trains, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train, new highways, and tunnels as examples of the nation’s transformation. He added that the Vadhavan Port in Palghar will generate massive employment.

He also pointed out that the number of airports in India has more than doubled—from 74 in 2014 to over 160 in 2025. Indian airlines, he said, have ordered over 1,000 new aircraft, creating vast opportunities for pilots, engineers, cabin crew, and ground staff.

“India will become a global hub for Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) by the end of this decade,” the PM said.