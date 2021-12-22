Mumbai: BMC to decide on proposal of 11 BJP members resignation at Thursday meet

The BMC administration has prepared a proposal regarding the resignation of 11 BJP corporators, who quit in protest over the alleged negligence by BYL Nair Hospital staff in the matter of Worli cylinder blast victims.

The proposal will be tabled before the BMC health committee on Thursday. According to sources, the ruling Shiv Sena is likely to accept the resignations at the meeting. On November 30, a cooking gas cylinder exploded at BDD Chawl no 3 at Worli.

Four members of the family, including two children, had sustained grievous burn injuries. Later, the man, his wife and their four-month-old child succumbed. A video had gone viral showing that the medical staff of the hospital didn’t attend to the victims as soon as they were admitted.

All party corporators had condemned the incident and sought stringent action. A doctor, an intern and a nurse were suspended and an inquiry panel was set up. The committee has not filed their report with BMC yet.

Meanwhile, to condemn the incident and the alleged negligence, 11 BJP corporators had resigned from the BMC health committee, including Prakash More, Sunita Mehta, Anita Panchal, Neil Somayya, Yogita Koli, Harshita Narvekar, Sarika Pawar, Bina Doshi, Priyanka More, Bindu Trivedi and Rajul Desai.

But, their resignations have not been accepted by the BMC administration formally. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, BJP corporator Bina Doshi said, “What is the use of being part of a health committee? We are people’s representatives and we can’t tolerate such incidents of injustice. Our suggestions are never taken seriously.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 10:04 AM IST