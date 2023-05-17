Mumbai: BMC to construct mini-fire station in Malad's Appa Pada Slum cluster following series of fires | Screengrab

Mumbai: After repeated incidents of fires in the Appa Pada slum cluster in Malad (East), the BMC has instructed the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) to build a mini-fire station in the area.

Accordingly, a 2000 sq ft plot at Buva Salvi Maidan has been identified for the same, and the structure is expected to be completed in one and a half months, according to civic sources.

Fire instances in the Appa Pada area

The first fire in the Appa Pada area occurred in January, while the second fire on February 13 at Jamrishi Nagar, which is also in the same area, claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy. The latest incident of fire was reported on March 13, gutting 2,000 huts and claiming one life. Due to the dense population and heavy traffic, the fire tenders took time to reach the spot on the day of the incident. In response to this, local ex-corporator Vinod Mishra wrote a letter to the civic authorities requesting the construction of a mini-fire station that would act as a first responder.

Taking note of the demand, the P/North ward office sent a letter to the Chief Fire Officer of MFB on May 11. The ward officials have requested the MFB to assess the feasibility of the suggested location and take necessary action accordingly. Sanjay Manjrekar, Chief Fire Officer of MFB, said, "We have received an application from the P/North ward. Once we get possession of the land, we will definitely construct the mini-fire station." Vinod Mishra, ex-corporator of BJP, said, "The slum clusters in the densely populated areas in Malad have witnessed several incidents of fires. A mini-fire station is needed in the area, and I hope the civic authorities complete the work on time."

Currently, the city has 35 fire stations and 19 mini fire stations under six fire command centers. The concept of a mini-fire station was introduced to reduce response time and increase the efficiency of rescue operations. The mini-fire station is equipped with mini firetender machines, a small water tank, ladder, extinguishers, and tools to be used in rescue operations. The staff in mini-fire stations works as first responders until additional machinery arrives from a fire station, if required.