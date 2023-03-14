Malad Fire: Govt assures prompt relief to Appa Pada residents | Twitter

The fire in Malad's Appa Pada slum cluster was raised as an issue in the Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday, with the state government assuring that the slum dwellers who lost their houses will receive financial aid from the Chief Minister's relief fund. Meanwhile, members of all parties demanded the process of assistance be expedited as those affected lost everything in the fire.

Local MLA Sunil Prabhu raised the matter saying almost 2,000 huts in the slum cluster had been gutted in the blaze. According to Prabhu, some residents of the cluster don't even have a change of clothes. “Everything has gone to ashes. More than 10,000 have been affected by the incident. We request the government to provide immediate relief,” he said.

Ashish Shelar said the incident was too painful to describe in detail. “Hundreds of residents have lost everything. People are left with nothing to eat. The government has to immediately start relief camps,” said Shelar.

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar asked the state government to investigate the cause of the fire. “This is the third or fourth fire incident in the area. Who is responsible for this fire? Is any builder doing this? Is a local goon behind this? The government needs to investigate this and protect the rights of poor families,” said Pawar.

Replying to the concerns of all members, Mumbai suburban guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said the process to provide relief is in progress. “We will finish the panchnama within 24 hours and submit a proposal for the CM relief fund. Distribution of other materials has already started at the site,” said Lodha.