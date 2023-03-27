Appa Pada Fire: Officials yet to find exact cause, affected people cover remains of their homes with plastic

Massive fire had rendered 2,000 families homeless at Appa pada in Malad East. | Swapnil Sakhare

Mumbai: Two weeks after the fire, officials are yet to ascertain the exact cause behind the massive fire that rendered 2,000 families homeless at Appa pada in Malad East. Meanwhile, the affected people have returned back to the place and have covered the remains of their homes with plastic sheets.

Fire might have been sparked by cigarette butts

The fire broke out in Anand Nagar, a slum on a slope of forest land on March 13. Since the fire incident has been reported several times in the area the state government had announced the setting up of a special investigation team to look into the matter. Meanwhile, the fire brigade carried out its investigation but is yet to submit the final report. Sanjay Manjrekar, Chief fire officer said, " Our officials have inspected the area but we couldn't find any inflammable items at the place of the incident. But prima facie it seems that the fire might have been sparked by cigarette butts or maybe any other reason. The final report is yet to come to my table."

Financial aid in the next two days

Vinod Mishra, former senior BJP corporator from Malad said, "It is the third incident of fire in the Appa pada slum since January. The state government has given four weeks time to SIT to submit the investigation report in the matter. The government had announced a compensation of Rs. 50,000 for every affected hut. The financial aid will be distributed to them in the next two days." As per the survey conducted by the tehsil office, 1,050 shanties were damaged in the fire.

