Mumbai: BMC To Auction Iconic Aurora Cinema In Matunga Over ₹2.74 Crore Property Tax Arrears

BMC auctions iconic Aurora Cinema in Matunga due to ₹2.74 crore property tax arrears | File Photo

Mumbai: The iconic single-screen cinema hall Aurora in Matunga is being auctioned. The BMC put up an auction notice outside the theatre located near Maheshwari Udyan on Wednesday stating that property tax of the theatre was in arrears from 1984-85 to 2024-25 and the amount was over Rs 2.74 crores.

The BMC said it has seized the property under the relevant rules and it will be put up for public auction. The cinema hall, which is situated in the jurisdiction of the BMC's F/North ward , occupies one of the prime locations in Matunga which is witnessing a major redevelopment boom.

Importantly, the BMC has asked the public in general not to have any purchase or any other transaction with regard to this cinema hall. The property tax bill stands in the name of R.B. Raut, a resident of Fanaswadi, Girgaum.

The 75-year-old cinema hall downed shutters a few years ago and has been in a state of acute disrepair especially since the corona pandemic. It bravely faced the challenge posed by multiplexes. However, over a period of time it went to seed.

It was one place where Tamil flicks were released simultaneously with cinema halls in Chennai. Thousands of people used to throng to watch films starring Shivaji Ganeshan, MGR and Rajnikant.

Whenever Rajinikanth films were released the whole theatre was gaily decorated and fans erected large plywood cutouts of the southern superstar and even used to perform "abhishek" by pouring hundreds of litres of milk and dancing wildly.

Apart from Malayalam and southern films, the theatre also used to screen Hindi and Hollywood films. Said R. Hariharan, a local resident: "I have watched scores of films in this theatre. In fact, an entire generation has watched films here. I will be happy if it is revived."

Sources said big builders may be interested in taking part in the auction because of the commercial potential of the theatre. The location is ideal for a mall cum multiplex with adequate parking facility.