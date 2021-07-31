Mumbai: BMC to appoint consultant for survey on landslide-prone areas

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to appoint a consultant for carrying out surveys on the high-risk landslide-prone areas in the city.
According to senior officials of the civic body, 20 high-risk areas have been identified by the BMC that are prone to landslides. Most of these areas are in the L Ward (Kurla, Saki Naka and Chandivli) and S Ward (Bhandup, Kanjurmarg and Powai). However, officials said that the land in all these areas is owned by government agencies like the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and Mumbai district collectorate office.
"As there are multiple agencies involved, a consultant will be appointed by the BMC who will carry out a detailed survey of these lands. The survey will include geological study and calculation of a risk-benefit ratio. The report submitted by the consultant will then be shared with all the other agencies involved," Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, told FPJ on Saturday.
The decision to appoint the consultant was taken during a high-level meeting of the ongoing monsoon preparedness and review on Friday. Alongside the senior officials of BMC, the meeting was attended by officials of Railways, Indian Navy, National Disaster Response Force, Indian Meteorological Department, MHADA and Collectors of Mumbai City and Suburban.
"After the report is submitted, the agency concerned, which is the owner of the land, will have to take responsibility for its maintenance and relocate the slum dwellers, if there are any. The collector's office can use the District Planning and Development Committee (DPDC) funds for taking action," Kakani said.
He maintained that the consultant would be appointed by floating a tender and the appointment would be done in the next one month. Kakani added that if the estimated fee of the consultant was higher than the limit of direct appointment, then the proposal will be tabled in the standing committee for approval.
Earlier this week, during the standing committee meeting, corporators from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had questioned the BMC administration on the steps taken to prevent mishaps like landslides in future.
"Apart from appointing consultants, the BMC should now come up with a long-term policy to prevent these disasters. The municipal commissioner should step in and provide immediate rehabilitation to the people who are living in landslide-prone areas," said Vinod Mishra, senior BJP corporator and group leader of the party in BMC.