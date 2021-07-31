Mumbai: BMC to appoint consultant for survey on landslide-prone areas

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to appoint a consultant for carrying out surveys on the high-risk landslide-prone areas in the city.

According to senior officials of the civic body, 20 high-risk areas have been identified by the BMC that are prone to landslides. Most of these areas are in the L Ward (Kurla, Saki Naka and Chandivli) and S Ward (Bhandup, Kanjurmarg and Powai). However, officials said that the land in all these areas is owned by government agencies like the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and Mumbai district collectorate office.

"As there are multiple agencies involved, a consultant will be appointed by the BMC who will carry out a detailed survey of these lands. The survey will include geological study and calculation of a risk-benefit ratio. The report submitted by the consultant will then be shared with all the other agencies involved," Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, told FPJ on Saturday.