Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray chairs meeting after recent landslides in Chembur, Bhandup, Vikhroli, reviews relief and repair operations of three sites

Maharashtra Minister of Tourism and Environment, Aaditya Thackeray on Monday chaired a meeting with collector of Mumbai and municipal corporation officials that have landslide prone or vulnerable informal housing in their wards. The cabinet minister held meeting in the view of the recent landsliding incidents that took place in Chembur, Bhandup, Vikhroli ares of Mumbai.

Aaditya Thackeray during the meeting reviewed the relief and repair operations for the three sites. To avoid any such incidents, he directed the BMC officials to expedite all pending backlog of landslide protection walls to keep no request pending by 2022-2023.

He also said the officials to work on auditing the vulnerability of the region and preparing alternate plans for the same.

As monsoon hit the maximum city in its full zest two wall collapse incidents were reported in Chembur and Vikhroli in which at least 22 persons were killed.

Around another 7-8 persons, injured in both incidents, had been rushed to the Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar and were undergoing treatment.

Soon after the incident, Mr Thackeray had visited the three locations where the landslides had taken place and assured that all necessary financial and medical assistance is being provided by the Maharashtra gvernment and the BMC.

"I visited the 3 locations of landslides where the sheer force of the rainwater and mud broke through retaining walls into homes. Relief work is going on and all necessary financial and medical assistance is being provided by the Govt of Maharashtra and BMC" he wrote on Twitter.