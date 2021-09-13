Mumbai: BMC sets up 24 teams for fixing potholes in every ward

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday that 24 dedicated teams for pothole fixing have been set up for every municipal ward in Mumbai.

Because of the increasing number of grievances, the BMC had decided to set up dedicated teams to fix the pothole issue.

“Due to the presence of bitumen in asphalt roads, potholes have become a regular occurrence during monsoons. With this in mind, roads are now being concretised with cement, so that this problem can be avoided in future,” the BMC said on Monday.

“Meanwhile, to speed up the process of filling potholes, we have set up a dedicated team in all 24 municipal wards that will coordinate with the roads department and ward office to make sure filling is done at the earliest,” the BMC said.

This comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the BMC accused the administration of misusing public money in the name of pothole-fixing. Last week, senior BJP corporator and leader of the party in the BMC Vinod Mishra had said that more than Rs 350 crore had been spent on pothole repair.

“The BMC claims to have spent more than Rs 350 crore in the last three months on road maintenance and fixing potholes. Despite this, the quality of roads remains the same. The administration needs to initiate an enquiry to find out where the money has been actually spent,” Mishra had told the FPJ on September 9.

Following this, the BMC had declared that between April 9, 2021, and September 8, 2021, in all, 31,398 potholes had been fixed by the roads department.

Further, the BMC had issued a statement that it had appointed contractors through tenders for carrying out road repairs. “The BMC has appointed tenders for maintenance of roads, alongside this, a fund of Rs 2 crore has been allotted to each municipal ward for emergency expenses and pothole repairs,” read the statement.

“Out of the total potholes filled, 22,897 potholes have been fixed by BMC’s own manpower while the remaining 8,501 were filled by BMC contractors,” according to the statement.

ReplyForward

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 11:01 PM IST