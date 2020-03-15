Mumbai: BMC sensitises its conservancy workers

Mumbai: Battling to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the city, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun sensitising its conservancy/sanitation workers at the ward level. It has asked ward-level officials to equip conservancy workers, especially those working near and in hospitals, with masks and sanitisers.

In India, 108 confirmed cases have been reported until Sunday evening. Maharashtra tops the list with 32 cases.

The BMC has set up teams in all the wards to track down those who have travelled abroad recently. These teams are going door to door and visiting all the households. "It is important to sensitise conservancy and sanitisation workers, as they work in areas that are dirty and can be hazardous for them and those around them. Those working near and in hospitals are exposed to more dangerous stuff; hence, it is important for them to maintain cleanliness and hygiene. We have explained to these workers about what needs to be done on priority and have equipped them with masks and sanitisers, and this is being done in every ward in the city," said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G northward.

The health committee has also demanded that the sensitisation of hawkers and street vendors needs to be done, as they are in direct contact with people at a large scale. Meanwhile, hawkers across the city are seen wearing masks.