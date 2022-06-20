Mumbai: BMC school students yet to receive educational material

PTI

BMC has started ICSE, CBSC and international schools curriculum in its public schools. Even, BMC has claimed that 35,000 students enrollment have increased in their schools this year. On the other hand, BMC school going children are waiting to receive 27 school equipments which the civic body has not provided them yet.

After state government direction, all the BMC run schools have started on June, 13. But students yet to get equipments According to BMC officers they have issued work order and all the equipments will be provided in next 10 to 12 days.

Poor students who can not afford school fees, takes admissions in BMC run schools. BMC also on free of cost gives them education. Every year, BMC provides them 27 school related items like School bag, Shoes, Rain coat, books, water bottle, campass box, Umbrellas and newly designed uniforms.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Central Purchase Department, Ramakant Biradar told FPJ, "We have told contractor to supply stationery, umbrellas and shoes on immediate basis. Within two three days we will distribute it and other ten items will be provided in next 10 days."

When we asked Biradar the reason behind delay in distribution of items he said, "we thought that because of spike in Covid 19, schools may start late. We couldn't judge the situation. Hence, there was delay in awarding contracts. We can't wait longer after passing proposals because it has also a validity period and contractors also increase their rates if we don't give them work order immediately.

He further said, "we have changed the entire pattern and colour of school uniform so that process has also taken time. We were also working on state government scheme under which we had to purchase 50 percent school bags from small and medium enterprises that also had taken time."

BMC administration has passed proposals worth Rs.210 cr. to procure 27 items. Under these proposals have been awarded once in a two years.

Last week, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane also wrote a letter to BMC Commissioner for delay in supply of school materials.

Pointing the slowed-down tendering process, Nitesh Rane had said “There was a tender issued in February for school bags. However, till June only clarifications were issued in this regard to favouring the contractor close to a minister. This has forced BMC to issue 14 modifications about the tender and the officials involved in the process feel pressured and helpless,” he said.

The BJP MLA in his letter had told the BMC Commissioner to inquire about the matter and take action.