Mumbai: BMC Receives NOC From VJTI For Andheri's CD Barfiwala & Gokhale Flyover Alignment, Opening Set For July 4 |

Mumbai: The BMC received a 'Non-Objection Certificate from Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) for all the satisfactory tests conducted on the newly aligned CD Barfiwala with Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge in Andheri. The other tests related to transportation and traffic management will be completed in the next two days. Subsequently, the route will be opened for light motor vehicles (LMV) from July 4, said the civic officials on Monday.

The challenging task of connecting the two bridges was completed in a record time of 78 days using a hydraulic jack and 'MS stool' packing, claims the civic official. The bridge was earlier announced to be opened for traffic by July 1. However, the opening was delayed for four days to carry out load tests and other ancillary work on the bridge. Accordingly, important tests such as the 'Non-Destructive', 'Q' test, along with a load test were carried out on the bridge. After satisfactory results from all these tests, VJTI issued NOC to the BMC on Sunday.

"A total of 14 days were allocated for the 'concrete curing' work, during which high-quality concrete technology was used. Along with the curing, the work of aligning and connecting the joint has also been completed. A 'load test' was then conducted on the bridge over a specific period. The work required for the resumption of motorists on the route has been completed as per the previously scheduled phases. The remaining work and other tests will be completed in the next two days. The bridge will then be open for traffic from Andheri towards Juhu at 5 pm on Thursday," said a senior civic official.

Meanwhile, the work on the second phase of Gokhale Bridge is currently underway within the railway jurisdiction. Therefore, only light vehicles are permitted to enter Barfiwala Flyover and Gokhale Bridge, clarified the civic official. "Height barriers have been installed to restrict entry for heavy vehicles. Once the second phase is completed, heavy vehicle traffic will be allowed. The temporary jack support for Barfiwala Bridge has been removed. The Bridge now rests entirely on its pillars and is in good condition. The southern route of Gokhale Bridge will also be connected to the Barfiwala Bridge," he added.

The deadline to complete work on the southern arm has been deferred to November 15. So, the entire Gokhale Bridge, a key east-west connector in Andheri, will now likely open for traffic by March 31, 2025.