Mumbai: BMC razes 100-year-old Malad building for road widening |

Mumbai: The BMC has demolished the 100-year-old Jugal Kishore building at SV Road in Malad to carry out a proposed road widening work in the area.

Constructed in 1923, the building was situated in the middle of the traffic intersection creating traffic chaos. This residential structure was a popular landmark amongst the locals.

BMC officials say building was unsafe for habitation

According to BMC officers, a notice was served to them two years back following a structural audit that showed that the building falls within C-1 grade which means unfit for habitation.

Following this, the residents carried out a structural audit at their own cost, which stated that the building could be repaired. The matter went to the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) which also asked the residents to vacate the premises.

Later in 2022, the residents approached the civil court, which had given them a three weeks' notice to vacate and had ordered the BMC to demolish the structure.

BMC says the building was main obstacle to smooth traffic movement

Assistant Municipal Commissioner Kiran Dighavkar said, “The building was falling in C-1 grade category. Therefore, we sent them notice as per the court order. The building was the main obstacle to the smooth movement of traffic. At present, this building houses 17 residential and 14 commercial tenements. Being a private property, the BMC will not rehabilitate the tenants, however, the owner of the property will look for accommodation for the residents."

BMC's demolition drive

On Wednesday, BMC razed more than 70 illegal structures and 10 shanties in the Valnai area of Malad west. The said land was kept open for the people affected by nullah widening. Earlier on December 28, the BMC had demolished illegal portions of the famous MM Mithaiwala outlet in Malad for a similar road widening work.