Mumbai: BMC finding it difficult to build PAP home

File pic

Mumbai: The BMC is getting a poor response from private builders to construct homes under the project affected people (PAP) scheme, making it extremely difficult for the civic body to construct homes for PAP.

Joint Commissioner (improvement department), Ramesh Pawar said, “In the last one and half years, we have invited tenders for PAP homes three times, but didn't get any response. This time we invited tenders for 13,671 homes and got a response for Zone-V (Chembur-Mankhurd-Govandi) and Zone-VI (Ghatkopar-Mulund).” He added that builders are not interested because transfer of development rights (TDR) rates have gone down.

As per BMC'S estimate, it needs 35,000 houses under the PAP scheme and the civic body plans to construct at least 4,000-5,000 homes in each of its seven zones in Mumbai. It is looking to complete the projects as soon as possible and is ready to pay compensation money to people as per the ready reckoner rate. “People of some areas are not ready to leave and shift to other parts of Mumbai and in such cases, we give them compensation,” said Mr Pawar.

Meanwhile, the BMC has constructed PAP homes in Mahul, but the Supreme court has put a stay on shifting people to Mahul so these homes are also vacant.