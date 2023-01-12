Mumbai beautification project: BMC plans ₹ 4 cr makeover for Juhu Chowpatty on theme 'Plastic-free Ocean'

Juhu beach | Bandra collective

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will soon undertake a Juhu Beach beautification project, for which K West Ward has allotted Rs 4 crore. The theme of the project is ‘Plastic-free Ocean’.

As part of the beautification, the BMC will install lights at the entrance of the beach and art for children’s entertainment. New rubbish bins will be placed and the entrance pillar will be adorned with hanging plants. Arches, seats, pavements, graffiti and new public toilets will be part of the programme.

Juhu Chowpatty is a major landmark

Juhu Chowpatty is a major landmark frequented by locals and foreigners alike. Many Bollywood celebrities also live in the area – a big draw for people who want to do some celeb-spotting. During weekends as many as 8,000 people visit the Chowpatty.

The beach is among the most popular sites in the city for the annual Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations where thousands of devotees arrive in grand processions, carrying idols of the Lord Ganesh, to be immersed in the sea.

Selfie point at Juhu Chowpatty

The beach is also a common spot for plane spotting BMC will also construct a selfie point near Yamuna Nagar, Airport area of Juhu. On-site artists will paint murals at the selfie point. There will be an open-air theatre, sculpture and a walking track. The municipality will spend Rs 2 crore on the project.

