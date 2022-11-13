e-Paper Get App
Mumbai Beautification Project: From Illuminated entry points to dedicated hawking zones, Mohammed Ali Road to get a new look

A concept of dedicated hawking zones with night markets is in discussion and might get implemented on the busiest street of Mohammad Ali road.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 08:56 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Beautification Project: From Illuminated entry points to dedicated hawking zones, Mohammed Ali Road to get a new look | ANI
Mumbai: The congested B ward - Mohammad Ali Road, and Dongri areas will soon have a new look under the 'Mumbai beautification project'. With illumination at entry points, environment-friendly toilets for commuters, bus stops, and dedicated hawking zones for licensed hawkers. Also, a concept of dedicated hawking zones with night markets is in discussion and might get implemented on the busiest street of Mohammad Ali road. 

article-image

Concept first floated by Aaditya Thackeray in 2013

The concept of nightlife/ night markets in the city was first discussed by former minister and then Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray in 2013. The proposal of allowing restaurants and certain shops open through the night was approved in BMC's general body meeting in the same year. Now a concept from Goa, of dedicated hawking zones with night markets is on civic agenda. 

article-image

Beautification of B ward

B ward which comprises areas like Dongri, Umarkhadi and Mohammed Ali Road are very congested. The civic B ward office will soon clear encroachments and rehabilitate vagrants under the bridges. The floating population in these areas is higher, which leads to traffic congestion with inconvenience to locals. "The encroachment department will shift the scattered licensed hawkers to a footpath. A footpath would also be converted into a dedicated hawking zone," said the civic official. However, the hawking policy is yet to be implemented in the city. 

Dhanaji Hirlekar, assistant commissioner of B ward said, "The nighthawking zone is in pipeline. But no plan has been finalised yet." However, under the Mumbai beautification project on P D’Mello Road, an entry point to South Mumbai will be illuminated, environment-friendly toilets for commuters will be built, bus stops, lit-up footpaths and entry gates, said the sources.

Recently tenders worth Rs. 16 crore have been floated for electrification, gardens, central median and footpath beautification works in the ward.

